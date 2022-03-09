State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,855 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.76 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

