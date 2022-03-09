State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,343 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE HRL opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,689. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.