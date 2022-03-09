State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.62 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

