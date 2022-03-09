State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.22 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 387,569 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,764,000 after purchasing an additional 335,990 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG opened at $123.11 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $94.06 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

