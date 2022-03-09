State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR stock opened at $192.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.25 and a 200 day moving average of $215.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $187.37 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

