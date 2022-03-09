Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.39

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 3169699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 125.49%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Brown University bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,882,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

