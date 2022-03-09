StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Up 31.9% in February

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 166,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $173.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in StarTek in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in StarTek by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on StarTek in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

