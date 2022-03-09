Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.25. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 29,700 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.16 million and a P/E ratio of 30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.10.
About Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM)
Further Reading
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.