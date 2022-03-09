Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.57

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.57 and last traded at $86.71, with a volume of 433399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

