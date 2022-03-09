Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.57

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.57 and last traded at $86.71, with a volume of 433399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.
A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.
