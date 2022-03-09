Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SLNG stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

