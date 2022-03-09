SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Down to $21.35

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $20.27. SSR Mining shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 37,292 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172,866 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,927,000 after buying an additional 1,324,571 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.