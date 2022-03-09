Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.47.

Squarespace stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

