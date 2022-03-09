Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after acquiring an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after acquiring an additional 443,871 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after acquiring an additional 242,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Essent Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,317,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.