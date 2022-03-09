Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 10,506 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 148.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 28.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $815.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $122,603.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

