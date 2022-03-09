Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of UGI by 188.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 158,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 26.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 22.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 159.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

