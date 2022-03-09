Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,067 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 359,403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

