Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,061 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

