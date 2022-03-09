Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $2,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

