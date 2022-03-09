Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $25.00 at Gordon Haskett

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of SFM opened at $31.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,082 shares of company stock worth $2,392,040. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

