Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $176,864.16 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,115. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

