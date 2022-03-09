Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 64,047 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 909,454 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 673,815 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

