Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 1.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,398. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

