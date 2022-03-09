Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,352 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,005 shares of company stock valued at $239,773. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

