Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $629.21 Million

Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will announce $629.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $618.50 million and the highest is $645.80 million. Splunk reported sales of $502.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SPLK. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.17.

Splunk stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.99. 20,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.97.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,005 shares of company stock valued at $239,773. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 0.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

