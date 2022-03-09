Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson Sells 389 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00.

Shares of SPLK opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Splunk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 0.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

