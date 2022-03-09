Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Sells $63,159.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) Director H. D. Patel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $63,159.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

STXB stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $475.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STXB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

