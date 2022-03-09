Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Airbnb by 279.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 960,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,124,000 after purchasing an additional 707,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $7.09 on Wednesday, hitting $149.22. 149,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,556. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of -195.59 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average is $167.89.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,383 shares of company stock worth $80,512,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

