Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after buying an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.48. 246,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,567. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

