Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $36,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 144,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000.

NYSEARCA:GTO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,154. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04.

