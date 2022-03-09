Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $145.66

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $145.66 and last traded at $145.66, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average is $201.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

