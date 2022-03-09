SPINDLE Market Cap Hits $408,835.20 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $408,835.20 and $555.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,924.70 or 0.99968221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00071562 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00236602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00133373 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00261707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003724 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00029094 BTC.

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

