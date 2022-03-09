Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DALXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of DALXF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. 8,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,046. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

