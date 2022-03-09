Spaceswap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.72 or 0.06656150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.73 or 0.99722112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046470 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

