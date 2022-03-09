S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $407.55, but opened at $392.00. S&P Global shares last traded at $404.97, with a volume of 8,402 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

