S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $388.13 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.45 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $413.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.08.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

