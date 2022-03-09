Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

SMBC stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. Research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

