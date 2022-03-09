Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

