Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

NYSE:SHC opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

