Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 299,888 shares.The stock last traded at $17.66 and had previously closed at $18.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup increased their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sohu.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $659.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86.
Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
