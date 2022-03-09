SnowSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $18,427.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $446,139.36 and $18,427.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002473 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.93 or 0.06630354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,813.74 or 0.99557535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046504 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.