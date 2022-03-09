SnowGem Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00031243 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000891 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.