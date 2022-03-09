SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.31

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 261557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.89.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

