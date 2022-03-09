SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,413,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMCE stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc is focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology companies. The company was founded by Ralph Tashjian and Will Bronson on January 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

