Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$35.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sleep Country Canada traded as low as C$26.47 and last traded at C$26.51, with a volume of 127632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.69.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$998.52 million and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

