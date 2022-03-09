SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $398.46

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 398.46 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 398.46 ($5.22), with a volume of 57015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438 ($5.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of £694.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 534.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 509.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

