Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $257,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

