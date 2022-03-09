SkinCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36,741.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $132,979.79 and $36,741.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

