Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.94

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.94 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 6607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

