Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,986,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 14,056,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,694.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SBMFF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

