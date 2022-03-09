Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.89.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $579,220. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

